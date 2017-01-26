Dog injured in suspected dog fight

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a Staffordshire bull terrier was found wounded in Glasgow.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after the male dog was found near Langlands road on Friday, January 20, with a puncture wound and lacerations to the neck.

He was taken to a local vet by police who then contacted the Scottish SPCA. He was then transferred to the charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Glasgow where he is now being cared for.

Inspector Kerry Friel said: “We found out his name through his microchip but unfortunately his microchip is registered to the previous owner.

“We’re not sure how Ace got his injuries but it’s possible that the little guy has been a victim of dog fighting although that’s not to say the owner was involved.

“He’s been well fed so is obviously someone’s pet and they could be looking for him.

“We’re appealing for Ace’s owner or anyone who saw anything on Friday night to get in touch as we would like to know how he received his injuries.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.