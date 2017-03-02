Concerns grown over missing man

Police are making an appeal for information as they continue to hunt for a 30-year-old man missing from Glasgow since Thursday, February 23.

Sean Blakey left his sister’s house in Harley Street, in the Cessnock area of Glasgow, at about 9.30pm on Thursday to go out.

When he never returned, his family contacted police and reported him missing on Friday, February 24.

Sean was captured on CCTV cameras at Cessnock Underground station around 9.38pm on Thursday night, however enquiries carried out show he did not get on a train but headed to a bus stop on Paisley Road West.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Officers continue to review CCTV footage from across the area and further afield in an effort to obtain additional information on where Sean may have gone to.

Sean often keeps in touch with family and friends via social media and is frequently online.

However, there has been no online activity since he was last seen on Thursday night.

Sean has also been dealing with some personal issues over the last two months and his family is understandably concerned about his wellbeing and just want to know he is safe and well.

Sean is white, bald, around 6 ft tall with a medium build. When last seen he was wearing a dark grey coloured jacket, blue denims and blue and white Adidas trainers.

Inspector Kevin Lammie said: “A week has passed and there has been no contact from Sean. This, along with the fact that he’s been dealing with some personal issues, is giving us cause for concern.

“We know Sean enjoys going out with friends and socialises in the John Street area of the city centre where he is well known to bar staff and patrons but no-one has seen or heard from him which is unusual.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Sean or who has any information or knowledge concerning him to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with any information or knowledge as to Sean’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Govan Police Office via 101.