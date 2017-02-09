Can you help trace missing Lenzie man?

Police are hoping the public can help them find a 28-year-old man missing from Lenzie.

William Clues (28) was last seen around 7.30am on Monday (February 7) when he was dropped off at the train station.

He is around 5ft9in in height with a medium build and short fair hair. When last seen he was wearing a navy blue suit and black shoes.

William was expected to get the train into Glasgow that morning but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since. He has recently been dealing with some personal issues and concern for his wellbeing is growing.

Extensive enquiries are underway and officers have been linking in with colleagues at British Transport Police. CCTV footage is continuing to be reviewed in the hope it provides further information on William’s whereabouts.

Sergeant Donald Stewart said: “This behaviour is out of character for William and we are growing increasingly concerned. William’s family is understandably worried and just want to know he is safe and well. I would appeal to anyone who has seen William or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Kirkintilloch Police Office via 101.