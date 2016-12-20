Can you help capture prisoner on the run for more than two year

A prisoner who was supposed to return to HMP Edinburgh more than two years ago is still on the loose.

Police Scotland is appealing for information to find Graham Stewart from Inishail Road, Glasgow was failed to return to the prison following a temporary release. He was due back behind bars on August 19 2014 but failed to show up.

Police are keen to trace the whereabouts of the 33-year-old described as white, 6’0” and of muscular build, with short dark brown hair and possibly facial hair.

Police are now asking the public to assist them with their investigation but have asked them not to approach Stewart, but to contact them if they know his whereabouts.

If you have any information regarding Stewart contact Shettleston Police Office on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.