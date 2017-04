Police are hunting three men who tried to break into a pub in the early hours of Monday morning.

The attempted housebreaking took place at around 4.50am on Monday (April 10) at the Golden Pheasant, in Auchinloch.

After trying and failing to force entry the three men left empty handed in a silver car.

Anybody with any information should contact local police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.