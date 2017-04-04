Cowgate now open to traffic as controversial project nears completion

Kirkintilloch’s Cowgate reopened to traffic yesterday after nearly 14 months of controversial works.

Originally work on the council’s ‘Cowgate public realm project’, which includes the divisive shared space at Catherine Street, was expected to take around 18 months.

But the work, which started on February 8 last year, has largely been finished, with any ‘snagging issues’ scheduled to be completed by May.

The project has led to a huge number of complaints, with hundreds calling for controlled pedestrian crossings to be reinstated.

Parking, waiting and loading restrictions have now been re-introduced to the Cowgate, with appropriate lining being put in place.

First Greater Glasgow has confirmed that Kirkintilloch bus services will return to normal routes from Sunday, April 9.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I want to say a huge thanks to residents, businesses, shoppers and visitors for their patience during the works.

“The majority of the project has now been completed, with some small-scale footway and snagging works taking place in April and May.

“If you are driving in the town centre please note that parking, waiting and loading restrictions are in place.

“Lines are being painted to provide guidance to motorists. Although the raised tables will have no linings on them, restrictions still apply.

“I hope as many people as possible take the chance to visit the town centre and see the new look and changes for themselves.”

Council chiefs say that the new layout was designed following consultation with residents, community groups, businesses, charities and stakeholders.

Support was secured from Sustrans Scotland and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).