Countryside ramble that’s open to all

A new Walk in the Park group has launched in Drymen and Croftamie.

Using the natural surroundings of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park the organisers of the weekday walks are keen for more local communities to “get out, get involved and discover the benefits of walking”.

The weekly health walks aim to establish a supportive environment for people to start to enjoy the social and health benefits of being physically active.

There’s no need to book, and everyone is welcome since all of the walks - duration an hour or less - aim to be accessible and interesting to people of all abilities.

The meeting point is outside The Winnock Hotel on the Village Square every Thursday morning at 10.20am.

For more information contact Fran Crumley, Lomond Coordinator at 07747038008 or fran.crumley@lochlomond-trossachs.org