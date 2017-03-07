Countdown to our Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party Competition

There’s still time to enter the Herald’s cracking Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party competition to help Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis.

Two trophies are up for grabs for the most creative children’s and adult’s hat, as well as a host of donated prizes.

All you have to do is hold your own tea party, choose the winner of the most creative hat to be put forward to the grand final, and make a donation to the charity.

As well as a trophy, first prize for the most creative adult’s hat is a delicious afternoon tea for two (with a bottle of bubbly thrown in) at the luxurious Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden.

The winner of the most creative children’s hat will receive a trophy and a £20 book voucher.

And that’s not all. The Herald would like to say a big thank you to Asda of Bishopbriggs who have generously donated a bumper £50 worth of Easter chocolate goodies which will be split between the winners and runners-up.

Of course, the Herald hopes the real winner from our competition is the Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis who donate 100 per cent of their funds to medical research.

Our photographer will be out and about taking photos of you raising a cuppa. Get in touch with reporter Liz Gallacher at 07885 982087 and let us know when you are holding your event and we will do our best to get there.

You can also email your own photographs to Liz at liz.gallacher@jpress.co.uk.

The best will be given pride of place in the newspaper and online.

So whether you are a school, nursery, church group, business, or just a bunch of pals, use your head and make a brew to help charity and be in with the chance of a great Easter prize.

Chair of the charity, Roy Provan, said: “We are delighted the Herald has chosen Cure Crohn’s Colitis as its nominated charity. We hope loads of folk will enter this contest to raise money to help find a cure and have loads of fun!”

The two inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) mainly strike children and young adults, and are rising rapidly in Scotland. IBD is a debilitating, life-long condition causing severe abdominal pain and sickness, extreme fatigue and diarrhea.

There is no cure and Scotland now has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world. Sufferers are also at high risk of developing bowel cancer.

Roy added: “Cure Crohn’s Colitis is made up entirely of volunteers and 100 per cent of donations go to research.

“At the moment, the charity is part-funding a new study called PREdiCCT to attempt to find the environmental factors which trigger the

disease”.

For more on the charity, visit www.curecrohnscolitis.org or like its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CureCrohnsColitis/.

The closing date for entries to the contest is Wednesday, March 29, before the area’s schools break up for the Easter holidays.

Donations can be made to the charity at the Herald’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kirkintilloch-Heraldmadhatter or a cheque, made out to Cure Crohn’s Colitis.

Either get in touch with Liz who can pick up your cheque or send it direct to Cure Crohn’s Colitis, c/o Linn Products Ltd, Glasgow Road, Waterfoot, Glasgow, G76 0EQ.

So get ahead and raise a cuppa to help charity. Any donation welcome, large or small!

