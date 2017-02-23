Council tax expected to rise at tonight’s meeting

Councillors will decide tonight whether council tax will be raised by up to three per cent.

There is also a possibility that council house rent will rise by 2.5 per cent.

So far six councils all with Labour leaders have voluntarily decided not to raise the basic rate of council tax, although this adds to the pressure on their budgets.

Seven more councils are due to confirm their plans for council tax later today including East Dunbartonshire Council.

Householders in band E to H properties will face a price hike after the Scottish Government voted to raise the council tax bandings at the end of last year.