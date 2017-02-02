Council seeks views on ten year plan

A consultation has opened on North Lanarkshire Council’s proposed Local Development Plan for the next ten years.

It sets out policies and proposals to guide future development of the area, creating the environment for new housing, local services and business growth.

The seven-week consultation is inviting comments from the public, community groups and businesses.

Planning and transportation committee convener Councillor James Coyle said: “We want to make sure the right development happens in the right place,”

“The North Lanarkshire Local Development Plan identifies sites that are suitable for development for housing or business and will benefit local communities as well as sites and environments that we need to protect. This will ensure that North Lanarkshire is an attractive, thriving place where people want to live, work, visit and invest.”

Copies of the Proposed Plan are available to view at www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/nextplan and at the Civic Centre in Motherwell, Enterprise and Place Office, Fleming House, Cumbernauld; and local libraries and First Stop Shops.

The deadline for comments is 4.45pm on Monday, March 20.