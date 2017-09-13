Council is planning on a green future

Two green-themed plans, described as “crucial to the wellbeing of East Dunbartonshire’s places and people”, have been officially unveiled.

The Green Network Strategy (GNS) and the Local Biodiversity Action Plan (LBAP) were both launched earlier this month.

Each document takes a unique approach to showing how the natural environment underpins our social and economic wellbeing, and strengthens the council’s commitment to sustainability.

The launch event - at Mugdock Country Park - also included the official re-signings of Scotland’s Geodiversity Charter and the Central Scotland Green Network Concordat by East Dunbartonshire Council.

The GNS, led by the council with support from the Glasgow & Clyde Valley Green Network Partnership, is the first of its kind in Scotland.

It maps connected green areas in East Dunbartonshire and proposes improvements, aiming to deliver a number of benefits for biodiversity, access, transport, economic development, flood management, land-use planning and health promotion.

The GNS is also available as a Story Map which combines interactive maps with text and images from the strategy. This is the first ‘Story Map’ the council has produced and it is hoped users find it an enjoyable and novel way of viewing the strategy.

Due to its innovative nature, the GNS has been entered into the Scottish Government’s People’s Choice Awards, which members of the public can vote on until the end of October.

Meanwhile, the LBAP - prepared by East Dunbartonshire Local Biodiversity Partnership -illustrates how crucial the natural environment is to the goods and services we depend on, and sets out how the council and its partners will protect and enhance local ecosystems.

Both documents - which are available to view at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk - were produced after public consultation, which included drop-in public sessions, and a key message shared by both is that everyone has a role to play whether at work, school or home.

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “These vital plans offer significant benefits to people and places across East Dunbartonshire and beyond.

“The intention of these documents is to open a new chapter, not only in terms of what we deliver, but also how we deliver it.

“I am particularly pleased by the extent and nature of the partnership opportunities presented within the plans and look forward to seeing their aims and goals brought to fruition.

“In addition, re-signing both the Concordat and Charter emphasises the importance that we place on our relationships with our external partners.

“It also reaffirms our appetite to work together for a better future for all.”

Angus Miller, Chair of the Scottish Geodiversity Forum, said: “Geodiversity underpins the varied landscapes of East Dunbartonshire, contributing to a sense of place that each community has.

“East Dunbartonshire Council has led the way in Scotland in recognising the importance of geodiversity for local people, in identifying and promoting local sites of interest.

“The council’s ongoing support for Scotland’s Geodiversity Charter is a useful and valuable way of recognising the importance of geodiversity in this area.”