Council colleagues show Christmas spirit for Provost’s foodbank appeal

Caring council staff have been praised for supporting East Dunbartonshire Foodbank’s Christmas Appeal.

Provost Una Walker encouraged local authority employees – and members of the wider community – to back the Yuletide campaign.

Hundreds of items were donated at collection points in Council offices at the Marina, Southbank House and Broomhill.

Provost Walker said: “I want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who supported East Dunbartonshire Foodbank’s Christmas Appeal.

“Rest assured, you have helped to make Christmas a little more merry for people struggling to make ends meet.

“Hundreds of items were handed in by Council colleagues - from selection boxes and luxury biscuits to toiletries and tinned goods.

“It will all be used by East Dunbartonshire Foodbank to continue its inspirational work in local communities.”

The foodbank operates using a voucher referral system, issued by local agencies in Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Milngavie and Auchinairn.

For more information visit https://eastdunbartonshire.foodbank.org.uk/ or call 07425 134131.