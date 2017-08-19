Council bid to boost use of local facilities

East Dunbartonshire residents are to be asked for their views about how to organise local community lets in schools and halls.

The council is currently undertaking a review of community use of its schools, community centres, halls and enterprise centres.

Three public sessions are being staged where people can pass on their views.

The aim is to get more people using facilities by ensuring that these are available to local groups at times and locations that meet their needs.

Council leader Gordan Low said: “To do this we need the help of our residents and community groups.

“So if you use (or are considering using) any of our facilities we want to hear your views on how the service

currently operates, how we could improve, and how best we can maximise the use of the available venues.

“We would like to invite you to come along to one of our public meetings, which will take place at venues across the area, where council officers will be available to address any comments and questions you may have following a short presentation.”

Anyone unable to attend can email their views (with the heading Community Letting Review) to letting@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or by post to Shared Services, F4 Southbank Marina, 12 Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch, G66 1TJ.?

The events, all from 5.50pm to 7pm, are as follows -

Monday, September 4, Kirkintilloch High School, Waterside Road, Kirkintilloch.

Tuesday. September 5, Bishopbriggs Academy, Cleddens Road, Bishopbriggs.

Friday, September 8, Bearsden Hall, Drymen Road, Bearsden