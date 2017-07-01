Council accredited as Living Wage employer

East Dunbartonshire Council has been awarded formal accreditation as a Living Wage Employer.

The rate is independently set by the Living Wage Foundation, and the current rate is £8.45 per hour.

The council says it was one of the first Scottish local authorities to enshrine the Living Wage in its Grading and Pay structures, and that it has secured the grading and pay structure to ensure it is can meet any future rises.

Council leader Councillor Gordon Low said: “Our workforce is our greatest asset, delivering invaluable services to our residents across so many important areas of their lives.

“The council remains absolutely committed to the Living Wage and this formal accreditation reinforces that commitment.

Accreditation in Scotland is awarded by the Scottish Living Wage Accreditation Initiative which is hosted by The Poverty Alliance, working together with the Living Wage Foundation and funded by the Scottish Government.