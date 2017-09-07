Could your dog be a record breaker?

The Groom Room at Pets Home in Bishopbriggs is recruiting local dogs to help them take part in a Guinness World Record attempt, all whilst raising money to help re-home pets across the UK.

On Saturday, September 16, from 8am-8pm, Bishopbriggs’s Groom Room, along with 84 other salons in Northern England and Scotland, will compete to beat the current Guinness World Record of 5,000 dogs washed in a 12 hour period across multiple locations.

In order to scrub away the current record, the Groom Room is aiming to give over 5,000 dogs a £5 wash and dry in 12 hours - with all proceeds going to charity Support Adoption For Pets.

Jade Weston, salon manager at Bishopbriggs’s Groom Room said: “We’re really excited to take part in this Guinness World Record attempt, and with all the proceeds going towards helping homeless pets, it really makes the whole thing worthwhile.

“In order to reach our fundraising target AND beat the record, we need to roll our sleeves up and wash 240 mucky pups in 6 minute time slots. It really is a challenge but we’d love for local dog owners to help us scrub up and reach both of our goals.”

The in-store Vets4Pets practice will also be fundraising for Support Adoption For Pets on the day, in addition to offering free weight and microchip checks for pets.

To book your dog in for a £5 wash and dry and take part in the Guinness World Record attempt, visit http://www.petsathome.com/shop/en/pets/in-store-services/new-groom-room/groom-room-locations, and contact your nearest salon.