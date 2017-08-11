Could you teach elderly people computing skills?

A retirement housing complex in Milngavie is appealing for volunteers to help teach the residents how to use their laptops and smartphones.

Bield’s development at Oakburn Gardens is looking for people to become ‘Silver Surfer Tutors’ to show tenants how to use modern technology enabling them to become more confident with their general computing skills.

Ruth Bowen, Volunteer Development Manager at Bield, said: “We encourage our tenants and residents to pursue their interests and hobbies as it is central to our ‘Free to Be’ ethos but they often need a little support to be able to do this.

“We have a number of wonderful opportunities to become involved and get to know some fantastic people.”

Volunteers build positive relationships with service users and can play an important role in assisting older people to enjoy happy and fulfilled lives.

If you would like to volunteer and are a friendly and sociable person then Bield would be interested in hearing from you. Please visit www.bield.co.uk/work-us/volunteering or email volunteering@bield.co.uk for further information.

Enquiries are welcome from people of all ages over 16. Full training and support will be given and a minimum commitment of six months is required.

Please note that these are volunteer, unpaid positions. We thank everyone for their interest, however we hope that you understand that not all enquiries will result in volunteer placements.