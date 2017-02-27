Could you spare a few hours to help Save The Children?

Save the Children are looking for a team of volunteers to help run their shop in Bearsden.

The charity shop opened in October in a former property bureau on bustling Milngavie Road, opposite Kessington Hall.

All volunteer applicants are welcome and there are a number of exciting different roles to fill.

Linda Kelly, Save the Children Retail Regional Manager, said: “Volunteers are a crucial part of Save the Children’s work and without them we wouldn’t be able to run our charity shops.

“We’re really excited about our Bearsden shop – it’s a new venture for us in a lovely part of Glasgow. All of our shops are run entirely by volunteers so we’re hoping for an additional dozen to help us run it, on top of the 18 dedicated volunteers that we already have.

“Volunteers from all walks of life are encouraged to get in touch and we’re always hugely grateful for whatever time they can give, even if it’s just an hour a week.

“Our shifts are flexible to suit volunteers and the work is varied from pricing stock to creating eye-catching window displays to finding treasures amongst the donations and even promoting our wider campaigns to customers.

“This is also a great opportunity to gain or build on retail experience and develop team leading skills, meet new people, and all the while help make a difference to the lives of children around the world.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at the new Save the Children shop can contact Linda Kelly on 07721 260462 or l.kelly@savethechildren.org.uk or pop into the Bearsden shop for a chat.