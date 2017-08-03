Could you help a homeless budgie?

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for 23 budgies who are being cared for at their centres in Dumbarton and Glasgow.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is currently caring for a large number of budgies.

Scottish SPCA Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Manager Anna O’Donnell said: “We recently had a large number of budgies come into our care. They’re both sexes and are all the colours of the rainbow, they’re very beautiful.

“They arrived at our centre after their owner was unable to look after them due to health problems. Luckily they’ve found their way into our care where they’ll stay until we can find them all a suitable new home.

“It was the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter this year so we decided to name them after a few of the characters!”

Anyone who can offer Ron, Hermione, Ron and friends a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.