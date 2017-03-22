“Constructive discussions” about new Lenzie Street Design Project, says East Dunbartonshire Council

“The third public engagement session for the Lenzie Street Design Project took place last week.

The Lenzie Street Design Project is a partnership between Sustrans Scotland and East Dunbartonshire Council.

The project is developing new design proposals for the station forecourt and public space on Kirkintilloch Road.

This was a very well attended event with 187 people dropping by over five hours to view and comment on the first-stage design proposals.

Constructive discussions about the proposals were held with the public and local business owners on the day. Information gathered from the public

events and the project website will be used to help refine and develop proposals in advance of a further public event later this year.

Paul Ruffles, Project Coordinator, Sustrans Scotland said: “This was an extremely busy event with detailed discussions taking place between project

staff, the public and business owners.

“I’d like to reassure anyone who attended that revised design proposals will be brought back to the public and approved designs are subject to agreement from the landowners and traffic modelling.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “Our work with Sustrans

complements the Council’s Active Travel Strategy - which promotes projects making it easier to walk and cycle, as well as encouraging the use of

public transport.

“It’s important that as many people as possible continue to engage with this initiative as it takes shape.”

Feedback on the first stage design proposals is being sought until Thursday 6 April 2017. Please visit the project website

https://lenzieproposals.commmonplace.is/ to view and comment on the design proposals.”