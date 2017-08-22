Concrete throwing thugs vandalise car

Thugs threw a lump of concrete through the front passenger window of a car causing £500 worth of damage.

The incident happened some time overnight on August 19 and 20 on Tinto Road, Bearsden.

The Ford Focus car was badly damaged inside as well as outside and the police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “This would have been noisy, maybe you heard something and looked out of your window?

“We’d be keen to speak to you.”

Phone Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 if you have any information.