Concern that signs don’t have legal permission

Residents are concerned that signs for cyclists and pedestrians have been erected before the council has secured full legal permission.

Canniesburn resident Alistair Campbell was puzzled when the signs appeared on Kessington Drive, MacFarlane Road and Maryhill Road and then they were covered up with black plastic and tape.

He contacted East Dunbartonshire Council and he was told by a council employee that the signs have been covered awaiting the full legal regulation order to pass and that once this is passed the bags will be removed.

However Mr Campbell said: “What would happen if a pedestrian was to be knocked down on the sections where the pavement is shared with the cyclists without the full legal regulation order being in place?”

The signs have been placed along a section of the proposed Phase 4 of the Bears Way cycle route - which was meant to run from Kessington to Garscube.

One sign says: “This project has been delivered with support from the Scottish Government and Sustrans to encourage walking and cycling.”

A sign in Cluny Park that's been uncovered

However Phase 3 (Burnbrae to Milngavie) and Phase 4 were both stopped in their tracks when councillors voted against Phase 2 last September.

The proposal for Phase 2 was for a segregated cycle path from Hillfoot to Kessington.

However, when councillors voted against this it was agreed that there would be no further physical works associated with any potential extension of the Bears Way project without prior consideration by the council and consultation with the local community.

A petition submitted last year from Mrs Aileen McIntyre collected 2600 signatures which called for the reinstatement of the A81 to the way it was before Phase 1 of the Bears Way.

One of the signs on Maryhill Road , Bearsden

We are awaiting a comment from the council.