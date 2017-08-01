Community banker arrives

The Royal Bank of Scotland is seeking to lessen the impact of closing its Bishopbriggs branch by assigning a community banker to the town.

Lynsey Haggarty will hold regular drop in clinics every Monday at Poppies, in Kirkintilloch Road, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

She will also be available in Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome on Wednesdays from 10am-2pm.

She said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to develop a strong relationship with our customers, helping to ensure that the Royal Bank of Scotland remains an important part of its many thriving communities.”

Services provided by Lynsey will include participating in or organising community events, financial “health checks” for customers, online social media interactions, helping customers apply for new products or services, conducting customer care calls and educating customers in alternative banking methods and choosing products.

The bank broke the news that the Bishopbriggs branch was closing in March this year, provoking anger from residents, politicians and unions.

It came just a year after the Clydesdale Bank also shut up shop in the town.

Banking chiefs said the closures were due to a “dramatic shift” in the way customers bank, meaning more use online and mobile banking to organise their finances,.