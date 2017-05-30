Collette’s making a bit of name for herself in the social enterprise field

Collette Norval heads up the newly launched social start-up, Social Stuff Ltd, creators of SQUAD scarf.

Based in Aberdeen, the social enterprise manufactures multifunctional snoods for sports supporters and outdoor enthusiasts across Scotland, with the aim of giving 100 per cent of its profits to charities and good causes.

Originally from Kirkintilloch, and a former pupil of St. Ninian’s High School, Collette has always had an interest in business and entrepreneurship and was selected to take part in the inaugural Hunter Leadership Programme funded and facilitated by Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation when she left St. Ninian’s High School at 17.

On graduating from the University of St Andrews in 2013, she joined Wood Group PSN’s (WGPSN) Commercial Graduate scheme having previously completed a summer internship with the organisation in Houston; part of Entrepreneurial Scotland’s prestigious Saltire Scholar Internship programme.

At WGPSN she fulfilled a one-year secondment at Aberdeen’s Glencraft, a social enterprise that makes bed frames and mattresses and provides employment opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people.

In 2015, Collette was made redundant due to the oil industry downturn and soon after was head-hunted by local, social entrepreneur and former oil executive Duncan Skinner to establish and take over the helm at SQUAD.

Since launching in 2016, the social enterprise has produced over 5,000 SQUAD scarves for several Scottish Premiership football clubs including Aberdeen FC and Celtic FC. They also produce SQUAD scarves under license for the Scottish Football Association, Scotland Rugby, Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors, as well as manufacturing custom designs for Scottish brands and charities such as BrewDog and Kiltwalk.