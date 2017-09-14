College donation welcomed

A donation from a local retailer has secured the future of Electronic Fire and Security Apprentices at New College Lanarkshire’s Kirkintilloch Campus.

Scotmid Co-operative recently donated £5,000 worth of equipment, including 16 digital video recorders, to help in the training of apprentices and the upskilling of existing engineers at the recently hub.

David Scott, Curriculum and Quality Leader for Built Environment and Securities at New College Lanarkshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Scotmid for this kind donation of their former security equipment.

“As the industry is constantly advancing and growing, it is important that the College keeps up with industry trends to ensure that our students are well equipped for entering the industry, and it is with these donations that we can ensure this is possible.

“This equipment will give our apprentices the chance to practice installations on a new model of equipment, but also allow training on the maintenance and repairing of equipment – which is a skill they will likely need in their future careers.

“The support of local businesses has been a major factor on the success of these programmes at New College Lanarkshire and has resulted in us being the top provider in Scotland for Electronic Fire and Securities provision.

“With the introduction of our new Kirkintilloch specialist hub and with the donations of new equipment, we can continue to be the best in the industry.”

Jim McFedries Head of Profit Protection & Security at Scotmid Co-operative added: “As a community convenience retailer, our aim is to help make a positive difference to our local communities and the donation of this equipment to New College Lanarkshire fits our ethos.

“Hopefully the donated kit will aid the development of the apprentice engineers and help them to achieve the qualifications for their chosen trade.”

New College Lanarkshire offers a range of programmes in Electronic Fire and Security, from pre-apprenticeship programmes to Modern Apprenticeships as well as commercial training.

It recently opened a specialist hub in Kirkintilloch, taking its apprenticeship offering to over 150 across Motherwell and Kirkintilloch.

For more information, please visit: http://www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk/courses/electrical-and-electronic/electronic-fire-and-security-adult-apprenticeship