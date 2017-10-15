Clydesiders veteran John plays Fintry

Well-known west of Scotland musician John Graham and musical partner Jim Jack are staging a concert (starts 8pm) in Fintry Sports Club on Saturday, November 4.

They’ll be playing an eclectic mixture of traditional and contemporary folk music - with a fair bit of humour thrown in - with singing backed by Jim’s guitars and John’s fiddle and mandolin, and Cy Jack on bass and keyboard.

John played for over 30 years in the popular band The Clydesiders appearing on many radio and television programmes and has also made a number of albums for Scottish record companies.

Tickets, priced £8, are available from the Sports Club at Kippen Road, Fintry.