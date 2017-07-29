Club is first to complete the John Muir Way ... by boat

A team of hardy rowers have just become the first to complete the entire 134-mile route of the John Muir Way by boat.

They started off in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, before rowing up the Clyde shipping lane into the Forth and Clyde Canal (40 locks, 16 bridges).

Then they hauled their way past Kirkintilloch, Auchinstarry, Bonnybridge, The Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies before rowing into the Forth near Bo-ness.

Then to complete their epic slog they rowed down the coast past South Queensferry, Post Seton, Aberlady, North Berwick and, finally arrived at journey’s end, Dunbar.

The adventurous 23-strong team from Dunbar Rowing Club were aged from 14 to 76 and have clocked up several miles as a group, many having trained together for over five years.

Club secretary, Kenny Maule (66) took part in the event as well as co-ordinating the challenge with his wife, Pamela (60).

He said: “This summer the team were looking for a row that would offer interesting challenges combined with taking in some of Scotland’s beautiful scenery along the way.

“Someone suggested that we row around the whole of Scotland and while this sounded like a wonderful idea, logistically it would have caused a few hiccups.

“We soon realised that we already have an abundance of beautiful coastal scenery on our doorstep so the John Muir Way became the obvious choice.”

The route commemorates the journey of world-renowned conservationist, John Muir, and takes in castles, historic towns and villages, stunning coastal scenery as well as Scotland’s first national park.