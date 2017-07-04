Club hopes to serve up a slice of cash aid

Milngavie Tennis Club is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects. Greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to provide support to communities in Scotland.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Milngavie Tennis Club is one of the groups on the shortlist.

A spokesperson for the club said: “At Milngavie Tennis Club, we believe tennis is a fantastic sport that appeals to players of all ages and abilities, including families.

“We have facilities ourcommunity has benefited from for many years, however time has taken its toll on our courts and they need upgrading.

“We have in place a coaching structure that all members can take advantage of. and a diverse membership.

“We are looking to resurface three of our existing courts to​ boost the club and take us to the next level. This will allow us to engage fully with the community, including schools, and encourage a greater uptake of the sport from youth to senior level.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout July and August. Customers cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.