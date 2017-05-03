Classic Car Show coming to Milngavie

The organisers of the third annual Classic Car Show in Milngavie are revving up their preparations for the day which is being held on

Saturday, June 17.

The free community event, organised by Milngavie Town Centre BID, is the last event of Milngavie Week which runs from June 10 to 17 and starts with the Highland Games.

Visitors will be able to get a close look at over 80 classics, vintage, sport cars ranging from Pontiac, Austin, MGT to Mustang, Porsche and not forgetting Ferrari. Visitors will also have the chance to chat to the exhibitors about the cars and their passion.

While the cars are the main attraction, there will be plenty more to see and do throughout the day including face painting and balloon twisting for the kids and several local traders selling their products on market stalls.

The British Transport Police will be giving safety demonstrations. Also, the local police will be doing free bike marking on the day – which helps to identify your bike if it has been stolen.

In addition to this, community gardening group Milngavie in Bloom has organised a Family ‘Bee’ Treasure Hunt throughout the precinct which will start at 1pm and finish at 3pm.

Ania Surma, Milngavie BID Coordinator said: “We are really excited for the 3rd Annual Classic Car Show. The previous years have been brilliant success and this year we expect between 6000 – 8000 visitors this year – which is fantastic for Milngavie.”

It starts at 10am and will finish at 4pm. To keep up to date please visit www.ourbuzz.co.uk/milngavie.