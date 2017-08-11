Claims that new lanes are too close together

A resident claims that the new lines on Drymen Road in Bearsden have been painted too close together.

Jason Finlay from Bearsden says his wing mirror has been knocked three times by another motorist when he’s been sitting on Drymen Road near Thorn Road on each occasion.

The road was resurfaced recently and he says the lane for motorists to go straight ahead at Bearsden Cross is too narrow now.

He said: “Most of the traffic flow is going straight ahead but the lane for turning right appears to be wider.

“This makes no sense.

“The problem is that because people are trying to stay within the lines they are in danger of bumping into the car next to them.

“Luckily my wing mirror hasn’t been damaged yet but it’s only a matter of time until someone’s car gets badly scratched or dented.

“Many people have larger vehicles nowadays and they are simply too big to fit in this lane.”

Mr Finlay also thinks the double yellow lines have been placed too far away from the kerb.

East Dunbartonshire Council has been asked for a comment.