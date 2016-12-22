Cinema plans for former BHS store

A former BHS site in Glasgow has been given the green light for a major entertainment development.

A nine screen cinema, restaurants and retail space may be created on the site of the former high street store at St Enoch Centre.

Centre owners Blackstone secured planning permission from Glasgow City Council to develop on the 90,000sq ft space at the east end of the mall.

The space has been lying empty since BHS vacated earlier this year as part of a nationwide closure of its stores. The retailer’s other main Glasgow store on Sauchiehall Street closed in August along with 160 shops in the UK.