Church is on the look out for a hard working caterer

If you are looking for a job and know your way around a kitchen then a local church could have just the vacancy for you.

Woodhill Evangelical Church, in Bishopbriggs, is looking for either one full time cook/caterer or job sharers to cover at least a year of maternity leave starting in September.

It is described as a varied post and church chiefs are looking for someone who can bake scones and cakes, make soup and sandwiches and prepare other buffet food as required.

A church spokesperson said: “The job does not involve weekend or evening work and so is fairly family friendly.

“A keen amateur who has food hygiene and food prep experience and likes to bake and can work hard when required might be suitable.”

If you are interested contact facilities manager Karen Prenty by emailing admin@woodhillevangelicalchurch.co.uk