Anastasia McLaughlin, a P6 pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School in Milngavie, is the winner of East Dunbartonshire Police design a Christmas card competition. The contest was open to all primary school children up to 11 - and the police were impressed with the high standards of entries year - they received 100 in total. Pupils were asked to create hand-drawn or hand-painted designs and the theme was “A Police Christmas Safety Message.”

Eolores Murcia, of P4 at St Andrew’s Primary School, Bearsden, was the runner up. The winner and runner-up received a prize from Art World online.