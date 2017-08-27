Chorus and Youth Choir are back this Tuesday

East Dunbartonshire Children’s Chorus and Youth Choir are staging their first rehearsals of the new season on Tuesday (August 29) at Bishopbriggs’ Wester Cleddens School.

The start times are 6.15pm for the Children’s Chorus and 7.30pm for the Youth Choir.

Official auditions for new members wanting to join the Youth Choir (S1-6) are not until Sunday, September 17, but anyone can come along to the first few rehearsals at Wester Cleddens Primary School do an audition there too.

However no audition is needed to join the Children’s Chorus (P3-7).

There’s no need to prepare anything for audition - the organisers will teach you a song and take it from there.