Choir wows Glasgow Cathedral

Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir opened the Summer Lunchtime Recital Season at Glasgow Cathedral on Tuesday, July 4.

A large audience of locals and tourists were entertained by the 50 choir members with funds raised going to ‘Music in the Cathedral’.

The choir perform throughout the country and have in recent years performed in St Ninian’s Cathedral in Perth, Ripon Cathedral and Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Sally McLellan the choir’s Musical Director said: “It was tremendous to sing in such a beautiful setting of Glasgow Cathedral. The response we had to our performance from such an appreciative audience made the concert a wonderful experience to have been involved in.”

The choir sang some well know pieces such as Highland Cathedral, Morte Criste and Gwahoddiad. David Burns the choir accompanist played the Cathedral’s Organ prior to the concert as well as playing a solo during the concert and accompanying the choir in a number of their songs.

A short video of the concert is available on the choir’s Facebook page or on YouTube.

The choir are starting back rehearsals on Monday, August 21, at 7.15pm in the Park Centre, Kerr Street, Kirkintilloch and invite any men interested in joining the choir to e-mail tickets_kmvc@hotmail.co.uk. There are no auditions and no musical experience is required.

For more information on the choir phone 0141 776 6058 or 0141 775 2437, or visit the Facebook or web page (www.kmvc.co.uk).