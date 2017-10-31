Choir hit a high note with royal visitor

A local singing group hit a high note with Princess Anne during her recent visit to the new £2m Deafblind centre at Lenzie.

The visit by the royal guest was a colourful, enjoyable event involving almost 80 people from Deafblind Scotland, including deafblind people and their guide/communicators, and local dignitaries Rona Mackay, MSP, Alan Brown, Provost, and East Dunbartonshire Councillor Gillian Renwick.

Joining Deafblind Scotland were also 45 people from the local Singaloud Choir.

Another special guest, well known local doctor Frank Dunn said: “I was delighted to be involved in such a memorable event. The atmosphere from the start was set by Bryan Marshall’s excellent Singaloud choir. The Princess Royal thoroughly enjoyed hearing the choir perform and enjoyed chatting to Bryan regarding the benefits of community singing. Within a year of starting there are already 50 people in the choir. Deafblind Scotland put on a wonderful display for the Princess and the opening ceremony went very well. It was a real bonus for the Princess Royal to see two wonderful organisations at work at the same event”.