Cheque out success of Provost’s lunch

A bumper cheque for £3,300 has been handed over to Marie Curie by East Dunbartonshire Provost Una Walker following her annual Christmas charity event.

About 100 people attended the sparkling ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ shopping extravaganza in Oregano in Bishopbriggs.

People dug deep on the day to support raffles and an auction to raise much needed funds for the charity.

The Provost invited local businesses to host stalls and diners had the chance to browse from a wide variety of luxury gifts such as designer handbags, jewellery, cards, books and skincare products.

Provost Walker said, “Once again the people of East Dunbartonshire have supported this charity event and I am thrilled that we have raised so much money for a cause that is very close to my heart.

“Anyone with experience of Marie Curie knows what an exceptional service they offer and it was a privilege to be able to hand over the cheque on behalf of everyone who came along to the lunch and donated so generously.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Anne Thomson, Chair of Marie Curie’s Bishopbriggs fundraising group accepted the cheque with Jean Cherry, the group’s Treasurer.

She said: “We are delighted to accept this cheque on behalf of Marie Curie and would like to congratulate everyone involved who made the lunch such a fantastic success.

“This is an incredible sum and will pay for 165 hours of Marie Curie nursing.”

Provost Walker also gave a special thank you to three council employees for their help in making the day such a success: Margaret Small, Members’ Services Secretary, Kirsty Chisholm, Procurement Manager and Karen Donnelly, Chief Solicitor & Monitoring Officer