Due to a chemical leak Boclair Academy in Bearsden has been evacuated.

The pupils are safe and have been taken to Killermont Primary School.

A parent of a pupil, Kim Kilgour, said: “My daughter called me to say they’d all been evacuated.

“I’m relieved that she is fine and all the other pupils are OK.

“They have left all their stuff in the school so hopefully they will get back in later today to pick it up.”