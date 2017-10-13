Charity night to raise cash for new guide dog puppy

A charity night to raise money for a fourth guide dog puppy for the area takes place next month.

Guide dog puppy walker Debbie Williamson and guide dog owner Margaret Hutchison are organising “Music Through The Decades”, an evening of song and dance at Kirkintilloch Miners Welfare Club from 8pm on Friday, November 3. Tickets cost £5 and are available at the door on the night or by calling 07785 727247.

Margaret, who is registered blind, said: “We would love people to support the event. It promises to be a great night. We already have three guide dogs named Kirk, Milton and Lennox”.