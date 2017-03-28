Charity event for much loved son

A mum who lost her son when he was only 18 is holding a charity event in Ellangowan Hall, Milngavie, on April 28 in his memory to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Irene McDonald from Milngavie, said: “Darren was tragically taken from us on 27th April 2007. We were devastated at the loss but we chose to lead a positive path together and remember the good times we shared.

“His life was full of love and joy, he was funny, caring and loved life. He loved to see little children laugh and smile so that’s why we chose “Make a Wish”.

“Darren had many friends, and we still share laughs and funny stories about him, I feel so positive when I hear how highly they speak of him.”

Ideally they’d like to raise enough to send a family with a child who has a life threatening illness to Disney World Paris. To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/irene-mcdonald