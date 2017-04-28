Charities win funding from new Co-op scheme

Three charities have felt the financial benefit of a shop’s scheme to invest back into the local community.

The Co-op now gives one per cent of the money their members spend on own brand products to good causes and the first payout happened last week.

Charity cheque presentation to Adiction Recovery Centre, Anthony Osbourne, Seamus Harkins, ARC, Luisa Hunter, Kerry Hunter, Jacqui Cotton and Scott McKenzie, Co-Op

Even more money is generated by the sale of plastic bags.

The three causes getting a windfall collected over the last six months from the Lenzie Millersneuk branch of the Co-op were Addiction Recovery (pictured right), Contact Point and Lenzie Gymnastics Club (pictured left) - who shared in a total of £5,800 thanks to the scheme.

For more information on the scheme, including how to apply for the next programme of funding, visit www.coop.co.uk/membership/local-community-fund