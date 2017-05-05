Change is in the air: East Dunbartonshire Council election results

It’s all change at East Dunbartonshire Council after a fascinating set of local election results - leaving the balance of power on a knife-edge.

Former council leader Rhondda Geekie was the biggest casualty of the vote, which saw big losses for Labour.

Labour’s Maureen Henry, Manjinder Shergill and Gemma Welsh also failed to be re-elected, leaving the Labour group with just two councillors.

The SNP failed to make a huge breakthrough but remain the biggest individual party with seven councillors.

And it was a successful day for both the Conservatives and Lib Dems, who both returned six councillors.

The council is completed by Independent candidate Duncan Cumming, who was elected in Bearsden North.

The parties will now enter into discussions about forming an administration, with early indications being that a Lib Dem/Conservative coalition may be the most likely outcome.

The full results were:

Ward 1 (Milngavie): Jim Gibbons (SNP), Jim Goodall (Liberal Democrats) and Graeme McGinnigle (Conservative).

Ward 2 (Bearsden North): Duncan Cumming (Independent​), Sheila Mechan (Conservative) and Rosie O’Neil (Lib Dems).

Ward 3 (Bearsden South): Denis Johnston (SNP), Vaughan Moody (Lib Dems) and Andrew Polson (Conservative).

Ward 4 (Bishopbriggs North & Campsie): Paul Ferretti (SNP), Mohrag Fischer (SNP), Billy Hendry (Conservative) and Gary Pews (Lib Dems).

Ward 5 (Bishopbriggs South): Alan Brown (Conservative), Gordan Low (SNP) & Alan Moir (Labour).

Ward 6 (Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South): Rod Ackland (Lib Dems), Gillian Renwick (SNP) and Sandra Thornton (Conservative).

Ward 7 (Kirkintilloch East & North & Twechar): John Jamieson (SNP), Stewart MacDonald (Labour) & Susan Murray (Lib Dems).