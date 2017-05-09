Change is in the air after council election drama

The coming days and weeks will see a new council leader, administration and Provost appointed as change arrives in East Dunbartonshire.

The election count on Friday took eight hours to complete and by the end of the process the political landscape had shifted significantly.

Returning officer Gerry Cornes

Outgoing council leader Rhondda Geekie paid tribute to all the new councillors, as well as independent candidate Sandy Taylor, who stood against her campaigning for an end to Kirkintilloch’s shared space scheme.

She said: “This wasn’t entirely unexpected on my behalf although perhaps the person I’ve lost to was a bit unexpected.

“Well done Sandy, you had a great campaign, and also to all the other candidates.

“Thank you very much for allowing me to be leader of this fantastic council for the past 10 years. I am so privileged to have done that and can I wish all the new councillors and staff the very best of luck in the new council.”