Champion butchers are top of their trade

Delicious teriyaki and tasty chicken products have gained Muirhead butchers S Collins & Son a wealth of Gold and Silver award accolades.

And Balornock butcher Ross Neilson have also scored Gold and Silver honours – this time with delectable chicken and beef products – in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The Awards, presented at the recent Scottish Meat Trade Fair 2017 in Perth, recognised and rewarded the best barbecue products, ready meals and ready-to- cook products in Scotland’s butcher’s shops.

S Collins & Son of Lindsaybeg Road won no less than three coveted Gold Awards for their Teriyaki Flat Iron (BBQ), Teriyaki Beef and Black Bean and Honey Mustard Chicken.

They also secured an impressive six Silver Awards for their Honey and Ginger Spatchcock, Pork Lollipops, Pork Bellytwist, Teriyaki Flat Iron I(ready to cook), Caribbean Chicken and Bombay Chicken.

Ross Neilson butcher’s of Balornock’s Broomton Road Broomton Road won a Gold Award for their Beef Cottage Pie ready meal, and three Silver Awards for their BBQ Chicken and Bacon Melt, Boozy Chicken with Haggis and Beef Lasagne.

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said the industry focus on barbecue and ready prepared products reflects consumer demand.

He said: “It is important for us to encourage our local butchers to produce quality new and innovative offerings to interest customers during summer barbecue season, and those who have limited time to prepare meals.

“Scottish butchers like S Collins & Son and Ross Neilson are leading the way with some of the best products in Scotland – using fresh ingredients - and we’re delighted they’ve achieved such high recognition from their industry.

“These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”

The awards, sponsored by Lucas Ingredients, Dalziel Ltd. And Scobies Direct, attracted around 230 entries from over 40 butchers from Shetland to the Solway in a keenly contested assessment process.