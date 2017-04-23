Celebrating ‘Greek’ Thomson

Organisers of Balfron’s Greek Thomson Bicentenary Festival were expecting today to be the busiest yet.

To coincide with Balfron 10K on its new route through the village Balfron Library opened its free Greek Thomson Exhibition.

This photographic display follows the life and work of the great architect through his iconic Glasgow buildings such as Holmwood and St Vincent Street Church – and Balfron’s own South Manse.

There were also be plenty of activities planned to occupy the children.

The festival’s penultimate event takes place at 5pm in Balfron Church.

To celebrate Thomson’s staunch Christian beliefs the local churches have got together to organise Cornerstone Praise, an ecumenical event of song, prayer and reflection.