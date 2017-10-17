Celebrate the festive season in style at Kilmardinny House

People are being invited to book now to celebrate Christmas in style at historic Kilmardinny House in Bearsden.

The A-listed building - which was recently rejuvenated and extended by a £2.73 million programme of works - is hosting a series of festive lunches in December.

Christmas lunches will be served on Thursdays and Fridays - 7/8 December, 14/15 and 21/22 - with plans for live music from local talented young musicans beforehand.

The luxury menu includes starters, main courses, desserts and deep-filled mince pies - as well as classic Christmas crackers.

The lunches are being organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and specialist caterers Elior.

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said, “The Christmas lunches are a great idea and I know they will be popular. It’s important for Kilmardinny’s ongoing sustainability and vitality that we cater for a range of uses - from commercial events to arts and cultural bookings.”

Lunches will be served in the new garden pavilion extension - which provides a modern, flexible space able to accommodate a range of activities, including performances, exhibitions, conferences and weddings.

The main house offers a range of rooms and studios for use by local arts and community groups, as well as individuals, companies and organisations.

Tickets cost £14.95 per person and places are limited.

For more information and to book, e-mail chloe.halliday@elior.co.uk or call 0141 777 3090/3096.

Or you can e-mail edlct.bookings@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or call 0141 777 3143. Further details on Kilmardinny House can also be found on the Trust website - www.edlc.co.uk