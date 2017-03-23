CCTV images released after assault and robbery in Kirkintilloch

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace after an assault and robbery in Kirkintilloch.

The victim needed hospital treatment after the attack which happened in New Lairdsland Road at 2.30am on Sunday, January 29.

The man in the CCTV images is white, about 5ft 9in, of medium build, with short cropped hair and a beard. He also had tattoos across his neck.

He was wearing a light-coloured bubble jacket and light-coloured jeans.

Det Con Stephen Cooke, of Kirkintilloch CID, appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

He said: “A violent incident like this cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in solving this crime.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkintilloch CID on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”