Castlehill Primary School’s Summer fair this weekend

Families will enjoy a great day at Castlehill Primary School’s Summer Fair this Saturday, June 17 from 10am to 1pm.

Entry is free.

Kids will have loads of fun on the bouncy castle, there’s also face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling, a Gladiator duel inflatable, various stalls and kids games.

The Allander Jazz Band will be playing on the day too and there will be a raffle, kids lucky dip and a human fruit machine game.

And if you get a bit peckish there will be a barbecue, candy floss and a tuck shop.

What more could you ask for?

Castlehill Primary School is on Rosslyn Road in Bearsden.