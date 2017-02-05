Cash for carers scheme offers a welcome break

Carers Link can now provide grants of up to £300 to carers in East Dunbartonshire who care for a family member or friend who is 21 or over.

The funding is to pay for the carer to have a short break from their caring role, and can be used however suits the carer best.

Fiona Campbell, Lead Advocacy Coordinator at Carers Link, said: “We know that carers often require support and encouragement to ask for a break.

“Many people find that traditional respite care, such as time at a day centre, or support staff coming in to their home, doesn’t work or them.

“However they can find it hard to think about what kind of short break could make a difference to them.

“Grants already awarded have been used to pay for breaks such as a family day out to Top Gear Live at the Hydro, creative writing classes and a treadmill.

“Carers are busy people and often don’t have a lot of time to think, so we can offer ideas for respite breaks which might inspire them.

“We want as many carers as possible to benefit from this funding.”

Application forms for the second round of awards must be received at Carers Link by 4pm on Tuesday, February 21.

More information, and an application form, are available from Fiona at Carers Link, telephone 0800 975 2131 or email Fiona@carerslink.org.uk.