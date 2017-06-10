Cash bonus for Special Olympics squad

The Chryston and Muirhead Business Community have given no less than eight local good causes a donation of £250 each.

One of the recipients is Special Olympics Scotland West captain James Fleming. who was delighted to receive his cheque on behalf of the group.

The Special Olympics Great Britain is open to all people with intellectual (learning) difficulties regardless of their ability.

Chris Maloney MBE founded the Special Olympics in Great Britain in 1978 and now it is run by over 4,000 volunteers and involves up to 8,000 athletes in the UK.

In 2017 the special Olympics National Summer Games will be held in Sheffield from the August 7 to 12, and Special Olympics Scotland West is taking a team of 296 athletes and coaches.

To attend all these competitions the athletes and coaches have to fundraise.

Denise Dunn, chairwoman of Special Olympic West Team said: “We are all looking forward to heading to Sheffield to take part in the biggest sporting event in Britain this year.

“Every penny we raise goes towards the training, kit, travel and competition costs of our athletes and coaches.

“Without the support of groups like the CMBC, family and friends we could not give these great athletes the opportunities that they deserve”.

Valerie Adam said: “The CMBC were delighted to be in a position to support James and we wish him all the best in Sheffield and hope he comes home with a medal”.

Also receiving £250 each were - St Barbara’s Youth Club, Bedlay Community Football Club, Chryston & Muirhead Gala Day, 1st Chryston Boys Brigade, Chryston High School, Chryston Church and P.A.L.S Group

Pictured with the team here are Neil Walker (left) and Valerie Adam (right) who were representing the Chryston, Muirhead Business Community Group at the presentation.