Cars set alight in driveways in Bearsden

Police are investigating after several cars were set alight in driveways of people's homes in Bearsden.

The cars were set alight outside properties in Henderland Road, Lomond Road and Ravelston Road between 11.25pm on Tuesday, July 25 and 12.30am on Wednesday, July 26.

A post on a community social media page on July 26, said: “Please be cautious with your cars folks...another car burnt out on Henderland Road, within three weeks.

“Both cars were in driveways and extremely close to the houses.

“So frightening how quickly it went up!”

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: “My car was parked in the driveway when it was set on fire.

“I was on holiday but my mum was at home and she got a terrible shock because it went up in flames so quickly.

“The fire burnt the brakes which caused them to fail and the car rolled into the house.

“It set the gutters on fire and damaged the paintwork.

“This could have been far more serious, someone could have been injured.

“Lots of elderly people live in this street and I just wanted to warn them that this is happening.

“I’m glad the police are taking it seriously because they say it’s happening too often.

“They have promised to increase patrols and work with the council to install CCTV cameras.

“Hopefully they catch whoever is responsible for this as soon as possible.”

Another resident’s car was targeted and they said: “Our car is written off which is inconvenient and expensive but if it hadn’t been for the vigilance and quick action of our wonderful neighbours this could have easily turned to tragedy and someone could have been seriously hurt.

“Please keep watch at night and stay vigilant.

“We have been one of several households to fall victim to this type of attack in recent weeks.

“Police have been excellent and are following up on leads and have promised additional presence in the community.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information at all that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact officers at Kirkintilloch CID via 101.”

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.